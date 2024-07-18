Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ferguson worth $25,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $260,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 30.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.64. 763,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $224.86.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.