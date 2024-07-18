Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $121.29 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $121,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $476.00. 967,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $480.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

