Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $82,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,098,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,150,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 879,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,331,000 after buying an additional 100,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.64.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,731. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $314.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

