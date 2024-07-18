Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 125,035 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $27,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 9,713,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,226,817. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.91, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

