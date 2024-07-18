Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 158,500 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Copart worth $71,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,412 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,440 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,773,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,130 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,560,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

