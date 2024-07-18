Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 158,863 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 858,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $112,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,272,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

