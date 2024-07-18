Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 198,164 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,164 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Southern worth $92,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,218,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Southern by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 43,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $82.84.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

