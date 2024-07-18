Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 63,666 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,666 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $90,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.61. 1,530,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

