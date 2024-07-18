Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $29,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after buying an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock worth $240,083,913 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 76,304,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,849,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.27, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

