Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.20. 409,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.57.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

