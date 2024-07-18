Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Snowflake worth $32,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,023. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,914,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

