Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.74. 2,992,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,457. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

