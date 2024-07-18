Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Monro by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 129,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $755.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

