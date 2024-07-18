Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $510.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $430.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $456.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.24 and a 200 day moving average of $396.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $458.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,867,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 133.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,502,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

