Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up to $170.00

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.00, but opened at $185.26. Moog shares last traded at $189.43, with a volume of 497 shares traded.

Moog Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.30 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

