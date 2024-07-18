Morgan Stanley Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $350.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $372.05.

SYK stock opened at $334.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.21. Stryker has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

