Morgan Stanley Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $49.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.98. 2,240,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,551. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ally Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

