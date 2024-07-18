Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

MS stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.99. 3,379,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

