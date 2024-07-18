Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,004 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

