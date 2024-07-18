Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $114.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

