MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2,536.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MP Materials by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 860,960 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 614,088 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $10,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

