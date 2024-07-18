M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.18, RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $164.65 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

