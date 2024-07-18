Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.40. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 10,307 shares.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 203.87%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

