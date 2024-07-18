Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.11. 374,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,271,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 17.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

