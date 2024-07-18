National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts cut Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Ero Copper Stock Down 4.0 %

Ero Copper stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 203,613 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 152,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

