National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.72

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.72 and last traded at $57.63, with a volume of 150836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

