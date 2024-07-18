Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $5.73

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.59. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 4,548 shares traded.

Natura &Co Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.