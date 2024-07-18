Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $32,330.95 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00081288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00020355 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007854 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

