nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $61,585,455.12 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,029,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,498 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $78,711.98.

On Friday, June 21st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07.

nCino Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

