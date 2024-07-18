nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $61,585,455.12 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,029,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 26th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,498 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $78,711.98.
  • On Friday, June 21st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20.
  • On Monday, June 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07.

nCino Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

