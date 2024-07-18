NEAR Protocol Trading 18.8% Higher This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.97 or 0.00009356 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $247.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00042364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,201,057,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,255,250 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,200,967,018 with 1,102,918,067 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.13359175 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $323,214,255.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

