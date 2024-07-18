Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

PROS stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $12,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,171,000 after acquiring an additional 287,338 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of PROS by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 363,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 257,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after acquiring an additional 174,661 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 166,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

