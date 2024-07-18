NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NetApp by 3,209.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NetApp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,798 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.14. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus boosted their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

