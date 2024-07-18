Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.100-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion. Netflix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $653.14.

NFLX traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $643.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,389,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The firm has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

