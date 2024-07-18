Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $780.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $655.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.14.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 1.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $647.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $654.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.