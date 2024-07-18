Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix updated its Q3 guidance to $5.10 EPS.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $643.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,181,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $654.66 and its 200 day moving average is $601.13. The firm has a market cap of $277.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

