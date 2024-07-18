Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $651.25 and last traded at $656.00. Approximately 740,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,876,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $656.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.14.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $654.66 and its 200-day moving average is $601.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

