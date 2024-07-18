Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NMRA
Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
About Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.