Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after buying an additional 190,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

