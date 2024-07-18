New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EDU shares. HSBC started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

EDU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.78. 1,197,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.