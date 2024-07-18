Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Trading Down 5.3%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

