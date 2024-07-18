NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells C$1,395,336.00 in Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00.
NexGen Energy Trading Down 4.8 %
NXE stock opened at C$9.23 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.02 and a one year high of C$12.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 8.20.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
