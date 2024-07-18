NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells C$1,395,336.00 in Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00.

NXE stock opened at C$9.23 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.02 and a one year high of C$12.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.14.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

