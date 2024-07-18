NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.50

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 128917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. Research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 81,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $635,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,200 shares in the company, valued at $78,301,566. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $29,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 820,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,204.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 369,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,533 and have sold 36,758 shares valued at $278,309. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 887,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415,554 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

