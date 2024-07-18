NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $72.03. Approximately 5,327,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,221,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NIKE Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

