NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NNN
NNN REIT Stock Up 0.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NNN REIT
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.