NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNNGet Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NNN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 276,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT



NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Analyst Recommendations for NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

