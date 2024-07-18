NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NNN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 276,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

