Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,091. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

