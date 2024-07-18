Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $92.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.