NULS Trading Up 12.3% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, NULS has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $38.81 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,253,494 coins and its circulating supply is 109,164,734 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

