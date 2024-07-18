Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $66.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.5 %

Nutrien stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

