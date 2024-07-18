Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Trading Up 15%

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 9,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 166,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Nvni Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Nvni Group Company Profile

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

