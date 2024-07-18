Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Trading Up 15%

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 9,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 166,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Nvni Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.
Nvni Group Company Profile
Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nvni Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.