NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009549 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,647.23 or 1.00083921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000956 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

