Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $609.36 million and $18.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.03 or 0.05345703 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00042408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

